Let Lady Luck Decide What Tattoo You Should Get

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. Ever say to yourself - I really want a tattoo, but I have no idea what to get? Well, a shop in Dallas has you covered. Drop a coin into a vending machine at Elm Street Tattoo and out comes a plastic bulb. Whatever design is inside, that's your new ink. And it only costs a hundred bucks - a bargain.

But if you don't like that rose tattoo or whatever, you can pay 20 bucks for another shot. As one employee told the Dallas Observer, it's called gambling.