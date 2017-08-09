The Case Of The Returning Ring

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A Florida woman named Shannon Rose Forester says her high school ring keeps coming back to her. She lost it after a car accident in 1979. Eventually, her dad found in a pawn shop. Then, she lost it again while stationed at a naval base in Wisconsin. Somehow, another Florida woman found the ring, posted about it on Facebook, and Forester got it back again.

I'm sure it's sentimental, but she might need to put that thing in the Fires of Mordor if she wants to get rid of it next time. It's MORNING EDITION.