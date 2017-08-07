In Iowa, A Special Election Has Historic Low Turnout

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Ailsa Chang. Change was supposed to come to the small town of McIntire, Iowa, population 110. The city held a special election last week. It asked voters to decide if the mayor and city council members should start serving four-year terms instead of two. Counting the votes was easier than expected, since no one showed up to cast a ballot. Mitchell County deputy auditor Barbara Baldwin has seen low turnouts in her 28 years on the job. But this, she said, is definitely a first. It's MORNING EDITION.