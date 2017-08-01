Vice President Pence Reassures Allies In Eastern Europe
Vice President Pence is completing a trip to U.S. allies along the eastern edge of Europe. In Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro, he told local governments that Washington would support them — even after President Trump's many calls for improving ties between the U.S. and Russia.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: August 3, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this report, Montenegro is included among countries said to have been within the Soviet sphere of influence during the Cold War. It was not. As part of Yugoslavia, Montenegro was outside the Soviet sphere.