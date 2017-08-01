This Doctor Was Ready To Have Her Baby When She Delivered Another

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Dr. Amanda Hess was in the hospital, about to give birth to her own baby, when she heard a woman down the hall wailing in pain. The on-call doctor was on break. So Hess threw on another gown to cover up her backside, and then she delivered the other woman's baby. Her own contractions started a few moments later. Dr. Hess had this to say about the double delivery. I'm more comfortable with delivering someone else's baby than my own, for sure.