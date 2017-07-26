© 2021
World Santa Claus Congress Meets In Denmark

Published July 26, 2017 at 6:48 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And as of today, we are exactly 152 days away from Christmas. We haven't seen Christmas decorations in stores yet, thank goodness. But Santa's helpers are getting ready. The annual World Santa Claus Congress is happening now in Denmark, marking its 60th year.

Bearded Santas dressed to the nines in red suits gather to talk about important issues that affect their work every holiday season. One proposal, allowing Santas to double-park without getting a ticket. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.