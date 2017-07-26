© 2021
Alice Cooper Finds Andy Warhol Art After 40 Years In Storage

Published July 26, 2017 at 5:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

I'm Steve Inskeep. And this is Alice Cooper.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WELCOME TO MY NIGHTMARE")

ALICE COOPER: (Singing) Welcome to my nightmare. I think you're gonna like it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In the 1970s, Alice Cooper lived a stereotypical rockstar life, alcohol, drugs, hanging out with other celebrities. One of his friends at the time was Andy Warhol. And Cooper's girlfriend gave him a Warhol screen print as a gift.

INSKEEP: This is a famous print. It shows an execution chamber with an electric chair in the middle of the room, which was fitting because Alice Cooper had used an electric chair as a prop in a stage show. After the tour, the print and the prop both went into storage.

MARTIN: And that's where they stayed for about 40 years. Then a couple years ago, Alice Cooper's manager remembered that this Warhol print existed. He mentioned it to Cooper, who then dug it up and had it authenticated.

INSKEEP: It was found to be real and, if it's in good shape, could be worth up to $10 million. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.