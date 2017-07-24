© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Gets Stuck In Trash Chute Trying To Retrieve Phone

Published July 24, 2017 at 6:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Once, I jumped into a swimming pool only to realize I had a phone in my pocket. In fact, it's happened twice. So I can sympathize with the feeling of a man in Washington, D.C. Police say he believed he had mistakenly thrown out his phone with the trash. So he leaned in the garbage chute to recover it, then fell in. He was somehow able to call 911 from inside the chute and was rescued, though it's not clear which phone he used. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.