The Dangers Of Camping

Published July 20, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, we complain that some government agencies aren't transparent enough about why they do what they do. But officials at Idaho Fish and Game, maybe you gave too much information. In a statement, they said they closed some campgrounds because a camper woke up feeling pressure on her right foot from a bear's mouth. Yes, a bear had her foot in its mouth. The woman yelled. The bear ran. The detailed statement said the camper was not hurt, but there was saliva on her sleeping bag. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.