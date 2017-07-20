© 2021
Reality Show Crew Robbed At Gunpoint

Published July 20, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Reality intruded on a reality show. People in Oakland took video for a show called "This Is Summer," which follows Bay Area 17-year-olds. The crew was wrapping for the day when men put guns to their heads. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but the East Bay Times says the men took $50,000 worth of equipment. We do not know if anybody took video of the robbery, but if they did, you know, that could be material for a reality show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.