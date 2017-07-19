This Is Really Cheesy

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I try not to be too cheesy, but this mystery in Britain has got to be solved. According to The Guardian, Wyke Farms had won a popular cheese competition. Two of their fine cheddars took first and second place. The 45-pound blocks of cheese were being stored in a tent overnight ready to go on display, and someone ran off with them.

The cheesemaker says these cheddars were masterpieces. Someone really needs to tell the culprit, this is nacho cheese (ph). You're listening to MORNING EDITION.