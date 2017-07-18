© 2021
China's Censors Block Winnie The Pooh From Social Media

Published July 18, 2017 at 6:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with hard times for Winnie the Pooh. The inoffensive-if-hungry bear was blocked from social media in China. We don't know why censors were offended, but we can guess. People compared Winnie's physique to that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. One image shows the portly president with taller, thinner President Obama, and it's paired with an image of Pooh and Tigger. The resemblance to the bear of very little brain may have been too close. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.