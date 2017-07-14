© 2021
The Almost-Perfect Hiding Place

Published July 14, 2017 at 4:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Seemed like a perfect hiding place. A man in Winterhaven, Fla., was wanted for a parole violation. Police chased him, so he fled into a woman's apartment. And when they knocked on the door, she shrugged. He wasn't there - or so it seemed. In truth, he'd crawled into an attic space, which worked great until the moment when the resident of a neighboring apartment informed police of the man who had just fallen through the ceiling into the shower. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.