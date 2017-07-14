© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Gets Trapped Inside ATM In Texas

Published July 14, 2017 at 4:57 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After hearing this, visiting the ATM may never be the same. So people were using a cash machine in Texas when something weird came out of the receipt slot. It was a note that said, please help. I'm stuck in here, and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss. There was a number. Finally, someone called. And a man stuck inside the ATM was rescued. KZTV in Texas reports the guy was doing maintenance work - not clear if someone had to pay a transaction fee to get him out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.