© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Makers Of Self-Driving Cars Need Programs To Dodge Animals

Published July 4, 2017 at 6:40 AM EDT

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of a setback for the makers of self-driving cars. A challenge has been programming them to dodge animals. In Sweden, Volvo researchers have figured out how to break for big, slow animals, like moose and reindeer. But Australia brings the conundrum of the kangaroo, which jump instead of walking or loping, making their movements tough to predict. Volvo hopes to solve the conundrum by 2020. Here's hopping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.