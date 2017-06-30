© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

JAY-Z Bares His Soul On '4:44'

By Rodney Carmichael
Published June 30, 2017 at 4:58 AM EDT
JAY-Z, shown performing at Barclays Center of Brooklyn Oct. 20, 2015, has released <em>4:44</em>, his first album in four years.
JAY-Z, shown performing at Barclays Center of Brooklyn Oct. 20, 2015, has released <em>4:44</em>, his first album in four years.

JAY-Z opens his latest album, 4:44, by slaying his own ego.

For an MC who's spent his entire career constructing such a formidable facade, it's a tall task. But "Kill Jay Z" sets the stage for what becomes his most personal, vulnerable album yet — and arguably one of his best.

Why the title 4:44? Because he woke up at 4:44 a.m. one morning and wrote the album's title track, he tells iHeartRadio. "I just believe it's one of the best songs I've ever written," he says — which is good, because it's also the song people have been waiting a whole year for him to write.

He and wifey Beyoncé share a lot of connections with the number four — birth dates, their anniversary date, even their favorite president was No. 44. In "4:44," he apologizes for putting it all on the line with the alleged infidelity that made Beyoncé's Lemonade so bittersweet: "I suck at love, I think I need a do-over / I would be emotionally available if I invited you over." But Hov goes even further, apologizing to all the women he may have hurt in the past. "It took for my child to be born," he raps, "to see through a woman's eyes."

Cover art for JAY-Z's 4:44.
/ Courtesy of the artist
/

He doesn't stop there. In "The Story of O.J.," he shuts down the assumption that success is a salve for racism. And in "Smile," he reveals his mother's closeted sexual identity ("Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian").

It's a soul-baring narrative from a rapper and entrepreneur who continues to push himself to the forefront of the genre, despite being past what many consider to be his prime. At the same time, he's pioneering new terrain for a youthful genre that has struggled to mature in subject matter since reaching its midlife crisis. In "Family Feud," he addresses rap's generation gap head on, imploring younger artists to protect their wealth — black wealth, which has been so historically undervalued and pillaged by an unforgiving industry. As he approaches 50, post-retirement JAY-Z sounds as vital as he ever, while paving the way for the next generation of MCs to age gracefully on the mic.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: June 30, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous Web version of this story referred to the Knowles-Carters as a family of four. The arrival of their twins brings the total to five.
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
See stories by Rodney Carmichael