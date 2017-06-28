Mexican Tequila-Makers Threaten Heineken Over Tequila-Flavored Beer

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tequila makers are not happy with the beer brewer Heineken. The beer company has offered tequila-flavored beer. Apparently if you age your beer in old tequila barrels and market to millennials and call your beer Desperados, you will offend traditional tequila makers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESPERADO")

THE EAGLES: (Singing) Desperado...

INSKEEP: Now Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council threatens a lawsuit. The council contends there's just not enough tequila in beer to include the name tequila. Cheers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.