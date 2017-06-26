© 2021
St. Louis Cardinals Fan Uses Her Purse To Catch Foul Ball

Published June 26, 2017 at 6:50 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So when I went to baseball games as a kid, I would bring my mitt. The dream was to catch a foul ball. Last night, slight variation - a St. Louis Cardinals fan did not have a mitt. She did have leather, though. She lifted her purse up in the air, opened it and a foul ball went right in with so much force, she fell backwards. Other fans gave her an ovation, as did the ESPN announcers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: That was a great grab - sorry.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: It hurt her back.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: And then it looked like her husband caught her.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.