Boys Skirt The No-Shorts Rule

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's summer. And it's hot in Britain, too, where some students are demanding a change in their dress code as a result. A group of boys at Isca Academy in Exeter asked their school if they can wear shorts instead of the required trousers in order to beat the heat. After all, the girls get to wear skirts.

The school said no, no shorts, but if you want to wear skirts, go for it. They did. One boy told The Guardian newspaper he found the skirt to be, quote, "quite refreshing."