Off-Duty Cop Dressed As Batman Arrests Shoplifter
Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Gotham City, two words are a criminal's nightmare.
WILL ARNETT: (As Batman) I'm Batman.
GREENE: But in Fort Worth, Texas - I'm not kidding here - a guy trying to shoplift DVDs was apprehended by Batman - well actually, off-duty cop Damon Cole, who does community events dressed as superheroes. This must have been especially weird for the suspect because, as Officer Cole told Fox 4, he's apparently a fan.
DAMON COLE: One of the movies he was attempting to steal was "Lego Batman". You cannot steal my movie. Come on.
