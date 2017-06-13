Steph Curry Unknowingly May Help Restaurant Sell More Curry

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A San Francisco restaurant owner insists this really happens. It's an Indian restaurant, and he tells the San Francisco Chronicle that when the Golden State Warriors play, he sells more curry. Why you ask? Maybe a subliminal suggestion from the name of Warriors star Steph Curry. Well, the owner can expect more orders because Steph Curry - no relation to the food, by the way - scored 34 points as Golden State won the NBA title last night. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.