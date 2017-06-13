© 2021
People Are More Likely To Eat Veggies With Fancy Names, Researchers Say

Published June 13, 2017 at 6:35 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Researchers from Stanford University set out to prove a theory - if you give vegetables and other healthy foods fancy names, will people eat more of them? The answer was yes. Diners did not go for foods labeled as sugar-free or low fat because why would you? But if you take an item like carrots and then call it twisted citrus-glazed carrots, well, now you're talking. So to review, green beans? No way. Electric garlic-infused green beans? Totally. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.