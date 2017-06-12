If You Want To Live In The U.S. And Canada, There's A House For You

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. We live in a time of deep division. So here's your chance to do your own kind of cross-border diplomacy. For $109,000, you can buy a 7,000-square-foot house that straddles the border between Vermont and Quebec and has entrances to both the United States and Canada. Border agents from both countries keep an eye on the place and have let the current owners move back and forth across the border freely. Hopefully the repeated culture shock has eased over time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.