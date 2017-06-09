© 2021
Ohio Artist Makes An Unusual Sculpture Of LeBron James

Published June 9, 2017 at 6:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An artist in Ohio made a sculpture of LeBron James, a bust of the Cleveland Cavaliers star, in which the texture is a little bit fuzzy because it's made of dryer lint. Sandy Buffie gathered 30 gallons of dryer lint by asking for it on social media. Mix in three pounds of glue - there you go. Cavs fans can rub the sculpture for luck as Cleveland, down 3 games to none, tries to avoid elimination in the NBA Finals tonight. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.