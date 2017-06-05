Young Men, Not Ready To Grill On Their Own, Search For A Dad

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some men are searching for a dad. They're in their 20s, live in Washington state not with their dads and advertised on Craigslist for an actual, experienced dad to grill burgers and hot dogs for them on Father's Day weekend. They tell KHQ-TV they're not ready to fill the B-B-Q dad role. They had best be careful because when they find a dad, he's liable to just tell them to get on the grill, do the job themselves and when they're done, call their dad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.