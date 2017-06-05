Canadian Man Keeps Mowing His Lawn Despite Tornado Threat

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a portrait of bravery in the face of imminent danger. There's this photo that has gone viral of a Canadian man named Theunis Wessels just mowing his lawn like it's no big thing - except there is a really big thing in the background of the photo, a humongous, black tornado. Despite urgings from his wife and daughter to come inside, he said, everything's OK. And he just kept mowing the lawn. Sure enough, the twister soon disappeared. But Wessels's commitment to lawn care is now the stuff of legends. It's MORNING EDITION.