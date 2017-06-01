Trump's Speech On Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal, Annotated

The United States will withdraw from the international climate agreement known as the Paris accord, President Trump announced on Thursday. He said the U.S. will negotiate either re-entering the Paris agreement or a new deal that would put American workers first. NPR journalists fact-checked and added context to his remarks, including comments about the economy and U.S. energy sector. For more: Here's what is in the accord, and here's how the decision could affect the coal industry, the climate, U.S. global leadership, Trump's public support and the U.S. economy.

