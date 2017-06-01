© 2021
North Korea Debuts Its New 'iPad'

Published June 1, 2017 at 6:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

North Korea may be isolated, but don't claim it's technologically backward. You know all about North Korean missiles. Then there's North Korean consumer technology. A North Korean company invented the iPad. That's right. It put out a tablet computer called the iPad. When you have nuclear weapons, you don't worry about trademark violations. North Korea also has Netflix, which mostly features programs about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.