Thousands Turn Out For Cheese-Rolling Race In England

Published May 30, 2017 at 6:41 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. You know, most people spend holidays vacationing or barbecuing, you know, relaxing. But in Cooper's Hill, England, that's apparently too boring. Instead, people there hurl themselves down a hill chasing after a nine-pound wheel of cheese. Usually the cheese reaches the bottom. The humans typically trip over one another.

Winner of the race gets the cheese. Yesterday's champ took home his 20th wheel, but this time he is sending his prize to auction because he says he finds the taste too strong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.