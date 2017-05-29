© 2021
The 'Just Clowning Around' Defense Doesn't Get Far

Published May 29, 2017 at 5:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It's said the man who represents himself in court has a fool for a lawyer. Not saying that's true here, but a Massachusetts man representing himself in court apparently has a clown for a lawyer. Orlando Melendez is accused of robbing a convenience store with a toy gun. He says he was just clowning around because he's a real clown. Sadly, the judge denied the defendant's motion to prove he is a clown by juggling in court. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.