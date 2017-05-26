© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Dallas Morning News' Apologizes For 40-Year-Old 'Star Wars' Error

Published May 26, 2017 at 7:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Forty years ago today, The Dallas Morning News committed an error so serious it has taken four decades to own up to it. In a review of the original "Star Wars" movie in 1977, the paper called Chewbacca a Wookie, W-O-O-K-I-E. In a correction published yesterday, the paper said, quote, "the correct spelling, of course, is W-O-O-K-I-E-E. We apologize to the 7-foot-tall hairy alien biped community."

(SOUNDBITE OF WOOKIEE VOCALIZING)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.