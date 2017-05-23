Storm Chaser Proposes To His Girlfriend And She Accepts

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So if you go on Alex Bartholomew's Facebook page, you'll see some photos of him proposing to his girlfriend. Behind him, there's a picturesque Texas landscape and a tornado, which was exactly how Alex wanted it. He's a storm chaser. And he wanted nothing more than to go down on one knee and pop the question with a potentially deadly twister right in the shot. Believe it or not, she said yes. Here's hoping she's not in for a stormy marriage.