Fourth-Grader Apologizes For Stealing Pen And Hazelnut From Oregon Capitol

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During a tour of the state capitol in Oregon, a fourth-grader named Sam swiped a pen and a hazelnut. When his mom found out, she made him write a letter to the governor. It read, quote, "I'm very sorry, and I hope you and the people of Oregon can forgive me." Included in the letter - the contraband pen and a dollar for the hazelnut. Governor Kate Brown wrote Sam back, accepting his apology. She also enclosed a new pen for him to remember this event, which I am sure he will. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.