© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

1945 Love Letter Found Under Staircase During N.J. Home Restoration

Published May 12, 2017 at 6:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story with no irony, no punchline, just love. During a home renovation, a New Jersey woman found a letter under her staircase. It was postmarked 1945, written by a woman named Virginia Christoffersen to her husband, a sailor in the Norwegian Navy. Quote, "I love you, Rolf, as I love the warm sun." That New Jersey woman tracked down the Christoffersen's son. He read the letter to his 96-year-old dad. Virginia died six years ago this weekend. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.