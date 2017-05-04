© 2021
May The Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Jewelry

Published May 4, 2017 at 5:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a gift for the "Star Wars" fan who has everything. A Tokyo jewelry store is selling Darth Vader masks made of gold. One mask costs $1.4 million - 24 carat gold. Sadly, you cannot wear it. At 33 pounds, it would feel a tad heavy, and there's not even an opening for your head. But it is one way to mark the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars" on this Thursday, May 4.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

May the 4 be with you.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.