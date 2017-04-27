Suing To Sell Baked Goods

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Never mind health care or tax reform. This nation is beginning a battle over baked goods. New Jersey and Wisconsin banned the sale of homemade baked goods. In Wisconsin, you can't sell cookies or brownies without a license. But now three Wisconsin women are suing - call them the Freedom to Bake Caucus - and they have support. Wisconsin senators have debated bills to allow baked good sales. But they've died in the past, opposed by businesses who don't want competition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.