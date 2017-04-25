© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Scientists At The Smithsonian Institution's Ant Lab Name New Species

Published April 25, 2017 at 6:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two scientists from the Smithsonian's Ant Lab discovered three new species of silky ants. And they named one from Venezuela Sericomyrmex Radioheadi. Almost sounds like a British band - no accident. The website phys.org reports the scientists wanted to honor Radiohead for their conservation work. And, I mean, who wants an award or honorary degree when you can have a fungus farming ant from the Amazon named after you?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CREEP")

RADIOHEAD: (Singing) I wish I was special.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.