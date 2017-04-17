Police Impersonator In Florida Pulls Over Actual Detective

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I am not sure Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante is going to be impersonating cops anymore. The Florida man stuck a blue light on top of his Crown Victoria and pulled over an SUV. The driver? A Miami police detective - yup, in his uniform and everything. Mr. Pacheco-Bustamante was arrested. Police searching his car found a BB gun. According to The Miami Herald, the man said he had no malicious intent. Often, he said, people he pulls over are texting while driving. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.