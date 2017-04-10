© 2021
2 Taco Restaurants Will Go To Court Over Trademark Issue

Published April 10, 2017 at 7:06 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Two restaurants are going to court over a trademarked mild profanity. A Colorado restaurant is called Dam Good Tacos. Great name, except an Austin, Texas, restaurant called Torchy's registered the phrase damn good tacos back in 2008. Torchy's sued over the rights to the phrase. Now when you see the competing phrases, a possible compromise appears. Could they agree to disagree since the Colorado restaurant spells damn good tacos without an N? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.