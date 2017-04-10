© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi Debuts Choral Work

Published April 10, 2017 at 6:40 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When you think Black Sabbath, you think of stuff like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WAR PIGS")

BLACK SABBATH: (Singing) Satan laughing spreads his wings...

MARTIN: Which is why this latest song by the band's guitarist Tony Iommi is getting so much attention.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOW GOOD IT IS")

BIRMINGHAM CATHEDRAL CHOIR: (Singing in foreign language).

MARTIN: It's a choral composition he did for the cathedral in his hometown in England. Asked if it meant the 69-year-old had found religion, Iommi said it seemed like a nice thing to do. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.