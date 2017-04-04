© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Escaped Steers Will Live Free At Animal Sanctuary

Published April 4, 2017 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of the cattle. Six steers escaped from a St. Louis slaughterhouse. They dodged police and animal control officers during a five-hour chase. Eventually their bid for freedom failed, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports they will be spared. Instead of returning to the slaughterhouse, they will go to an animal sanctuary. And a crowdfunding page to support them has raised more than $16,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.