If Sleep Escapes You, Dial This Number

By David Greene
Published March 27, 2017 at 5:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It is not my goal to put you to sleep. But...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Press 1 to hear the relaxing sounds of the ocean.

GREENE: Ah, the ocean.

(SOUNDBITE OF GULLS SQUAKWING)

GREENE: You can hear this by calling a hotline run by the mattress company Casper. They want to help you sleep, preferably on their product. But some of what you hear is weird.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Press 7 to learn the history of the cocktail wiener.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: The Wiener Wurstchen has long been a staple food of...

GREENE: Can I have the ocean back? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
