Nescafe Opens A Nap Cafe In Tokyo

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a personal disclosure. I'm not very good at napping. Believe me, I try. But most of the time sleep is elusive. Maybe I'm doing it all wrong. Maybe I need to curl up in a nice, public setting with a cup of coffee, and sleep will come.

That's what Nescafe is betting. The company is opening a new nap cafe in Tokyo. Patrons can snooze on reclining beds for up to two hours as long as they buy an item off the menu. Oh, and guests get a free cup of coffee - decaf, please. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.