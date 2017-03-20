British Low-Cost Airline Rewards Travelers Who Are Respectful

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever feel like airline employees are behavioral therapists? I mean, you keep your cool, recognize that no, your missed connection is not their fault - maybe an agent will sneak you on that other flight. Lose it? Be disrespectful? Well, good luck. Monarch Airlines in Britain has made this official policy. Customer service reps have been given upgrades to hand out to customers who are super nice on the phone. The budget airline says it's encouraging chivalry, courtesy and respect.