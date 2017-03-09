We're Not Judging His Honesty, But His Pants Were On Fire

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A Miami lawyer was giving his closing argument yesterday when his pants started smoking. I swear this is not a lawyer joke. His pants were actually on fire. And worse, he was right in the middle of arguing that his client had not intentionally set his car on fire. The lawyer insisted this was not some ploy to convince the jury. He blamed a defective e-cigarette in his pocket. Anyway, the jury blamed his client for the car. They convicted him of second-degree arson. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.