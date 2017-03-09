© 2021
Pope Francis Asks Followers To Check Their Bibles As Often As Their Phones

Published March 9, 2017 at 5:10 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pope Francis knows his audience. He's addressing a world where millions of people are obsessively checking phones for news articles, text messages, emails. Now the pope has made a suggestion. In St. Peter's Square, he urged people to open the Bible as often as they check their phones.

We do not know how many people in the crowd missed that remark while checking Twitter. But if they were, they might've been reading the pope, who regularly tweets. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.