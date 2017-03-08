The Multigenerational Fight Against North Dakota Parking Meters

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One lesson of politics is that no fight is ever over. There's a multi-generational fight over parking meters in North Dakota. In 1948, Howard Henry got a parking ticket and struck back in the way you can in a democracy, spearheading a movement to have parking meters banned. Sixty-nine years later, Governor Doug Burgum wants to lift that ban. Businesses want drivers to move their cars, allowing others to park. But Mr. Henry's granddaughter is still opposed to the meters.