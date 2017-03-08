Drunk TED Talks Was A Real Thing, Until A Cease-And-Desist Letter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Eric Thurm was at the University of Chicago. He and some friends were watching a TED Talks event while drunk, which is how they came up with Drunk TED Talks. Presentations - some, at least - are given by people who are sloshed. Drunk TED Talks are now held in bookstores around New York City. But Eric Thurm tells the online site Jezebel he has to rename the events. He got a cease-and-desist letter from the real TED Talks. It's drunk MORNING EDITION. Oh, no, it's the real one.