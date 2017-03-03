Kona Beer's Name Causes Something Of A Brouhaha

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I lived in Hoboken, N.J., and discovered Hoboken Beer, which according to the label was brewed in Connecticut. Similar confusion has engulfed the Kona Brewing Company. A class action lawsuit accuses the brewer of creating the impression Kona is brewed in Hawaii. The company says its labels are clear. Kona beer is made in Hawaii for Hawaiians. Although labels show if you buy it elsewhere, Hawaii's pride is made in Oregon or Tennessee. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.