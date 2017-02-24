Chris Christie Will Soon Need A Job

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a career update for Chris Christie. The governor of New Jersey leaves office at the end of the year and is still seeking that next opportunity. He missed out on being vice president. Despite early support for President Trump, he was not named to the Cabinet. Now we know New York sports radio station WFAN considered him for a talk show. But Christie says that won't happen. Touring with Springsteen - well, that has still not been formally ruled out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.